Cheryl D. SCHULTZ (BRENDEL)

SCHULTZ (BRENDEL), Cheryl D.; of Clarkston; passed away suddenly February 3, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer; age 71; preceded in death by her husband Stephen, her parents Carl and Dorothy Brendel and sisters Onnie Davis & Polly Parnell; mother of Katie (Larry) Hess and Jonathan Andrew Schultz; grandma “Grammy” of Jackson & Kennedy; sister of Patricia Watson, Marc (Kathy) Brendel & Robert (Fran) Brendel. Cheryl lived her life helping others, appreciating the simple things this world has to offer and loving pretty much everyone in her own unique way. A celebration of Stephen & Cheryl is being planned for the Spring and will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to All About Animals Rescue, Warren. Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com