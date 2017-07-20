Christmas baby makes five generations

From left, the five-generation Clarkston family Irene Delasko, Rita Timulak, Sandra Timulak, Ashley Snyder, and Hailie Snyder. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Rita Timulak enjoyed a five-generation family reunion this summer at her Independence Township home last week.

She and her mother Irene Delasko, daughter Sandra Timulak, granddaughter Ashley Snyder, and great-granddaughter Hailie Snyder, 7 months, couldn’t stay together for long – Ashley and her husband, U.S. Marine Van Snyder, had to hit the road to get the family back to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.

Delasko, an Ortonville resident, was grateful for the opportunity.

“I asked Jesus to see my great granddaughter, then my great great granddaughter,” said the matriarch, who is 94 years old and still drives, shops, and plays checkers with neighbors.

“I always win,” she said.

She also stays busy passing down her Polish heritage to her family, Rita said

Hailie Noel, Sandra’s first granddaughter, was born on Dec. 2, 2016, and was named after the Christmas holiday.

“I got there on Dec. 3 – she didn’t wait for me,” said Rita, who has lived on Sashabaw Road for more than 30 years.