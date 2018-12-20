Christmas collection for Lighthouse

Girl Scouts donated personal care items to residents in need. Photo provided

Girl Scout Troop 75949 donated 400 bottles of lotion and over 80 bottles of hand soap to help stock the Lighthouse Clarkston pantry on Dixie Highway, Dec. 5.

Clarkston’s Lighthouse location serves residents who are facing economic hardship by providing food and resources, and also personal care items.

In 2017, Troop 75949 conducted a drive along with North Sashabaw Elementary students to bring in personal care items.

Donate soap, lotion, feminine products, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, disposable razors, Q-tips, band-aids, diapers, wipes and other items at the Lighthouse office, 5850 Dixie Highway.