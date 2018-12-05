CHS bid ad

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2016 Bond Projects – CHS Water Softener Replacement

The Clarkston Community Schools’ Board of Education will receive firm prime contractor bids to provide the water softener replacement at Clarkston High School within Clarkston Community Schools.

The bidding documents consist of plans and specifications prepared by GMB Architecture and Engineering of Holland, MI. . Documents may be downloaded through Pipeline. If you need assistance downloading them through Pipeline, please contact Joe Evangelista or Shawn Debo at George W. Auch Company. There will also be one set for review at the office of the Construction Manager, George W. Auch Company, 65 University Dr, Pontiac, MI 48342, Ph: 248.334.2000, on or after 1:00 pm, Monday, December 3, 2018.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday December 6, 2018 . Attendees are to meet at the main entry to Clarkston High School located at 6093 Flemings Lake Rd, Clarkston, MI 48346.

Each proposal must be submitted in duplicate on the forms furnished by the architect and must be completed in full. The proposal shall be sealed in an opaque envelope and marked with the name of the bidder and the project name . Proposals are to be addressed and delivered to:

Clarkston Community Schools

2016 Bond Projects CHS Water Softener Replacement

Attn: Wes Goodman

6389 Clarkston Road

Clarkston, MI 48346

Bids shall be delivered no later than 12:00 pm noon (EST), Tuesday, December 18, 2018 to the location indicated above or to the office of the George W. Auch Company located at 65 University Dr., Pontiac, MI 48342. The Board of Education will not open, consider, nor accept a bid received after the date and time specified for bid submission. All late bid proposals will be returned to the bidder unopened.

A bid bond executed by a Treasury listed surety company acceptable to Clarkston Community Schools or a cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the sum of the proposal payable to Clarkston Community Schools shall be submitted with each proposal over $24,459. All proposals shall be firm for a period of sixty (60) days.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the Administration Building, located at 6389 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 starting at 2:00 pm (EST), December 18, 2018.

Successful bidders whose proposals are $50,000 or more will be required to furnish a satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond by a Treasury listed surety in the amount of 100% of their bid. The cost of the Bond shall be included in each proposal.

Bids shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the owner or any employee of the bidder and any member of the board or the superintendent. Additionally, bids shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement for the Iran Economic Sanctions Act Affidavit of Compliance . Bids not accompanied by these sworn and notarized statements will not be accepted by the Board.

The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids in whole or in part and to waive any informality or irregularity therein, or to award the contract to other than the low bidder, in its sole discretion. Clarkston Community Schools reserve the right to accept that bid which in its opinion, is in the best interest of the Owner.

Board of Education

Clarkston Community Schools