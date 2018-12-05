City Council, 10-22-18

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council

Regular Meeting Minutes

Meeting location 6600 Waldon Rd

10 22 2018 Minutes

Call to Order at 6:30 PM. Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll Call: Mayor Percival, Catallo, Detkowski, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie. Present Reynolds, Absent. Planning Commission Roll Call: Rich Little, Elizabeth Rogers, Wylie, Luginski, Present. Schoebel, Absent. Approval of Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Supported by Catallo to approve the agenda. Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Detkowski to approve the Treasurers Report 09 31 18 along with Minutes 09 24 18 and 10 08 18. Motion Carried.

Richard Carlisle of Carlisle Wortman Presented the 2018 Parking Study. This study will be turned over to the Planning Commission to work on specific solutions and recommendations.

Resolution by Wylie Supported by Detkowski to approve the purchase of a Musical Flower from Play World in the amount of $3,081.00. Emily Herrmann, a Girl Scout, raised all the funds necessary and donated them to the City for the purchase of this specific item. Thank You Emily Herrmann for all your work. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Percival, Seconded by Wylie, to approve the general location of the installation of the Musical Flower Collection as well as the previously approved purchased Xylophone. Motion Carried.

Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Catallo, to approve Halloween Hours for Wednesday October 31, 2018 from 6 PM to 7 PM. Motion Carried.

Resolved by Wylie Supported by Luginski to approve a thirty year agreement with Consumer Energy Company. Motion by Wylie, Supported by Luginski to Table this issue until next meeting, allowing time for the City Attorney to review the agreement. Motion Carried.

Motion by Detkowski, Supported by Wylie to adjourn at 8:20 PM. Motion Carried. For the complete minutes please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248-625-1559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org