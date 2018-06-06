City Council, 4-23-18

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council

Regular Meeting Minutes

04 23 2018 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Detkowski, Catallo, Mayor Percival, Haven, Kneisc, Wylie, Present. Reynolds Absent

Approval of Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Percival to approve the agenda. All Aye, Motion Carried.

City Manager Report. There will be a Special Meeting Monday April 30, 2018 at 7 PM to discuss Policy and Procedures Manual. Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Percival to revert back to 2 Hour parking 9 to 4, with $100.00 for 1 yr parking permit for 10 spaces in the Washington and Main parking lot Permit Parking. Roll Call: Catallo, Percival, Wylie, Yes. Detkowski, Haven, Kneisc, No. Motion Failed. Motion by Kneisc, Seconded by Percival to revert back to prior to April 2, when paid parking was not in effect. We will have 10 permit parking spaces and 2 hour parking in all other spaces when paid parking is not in effect. Roll Call: Wylie, Kneisc, Percival, Haven, Catallo, Yes. Detkowski, No. Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Haven seconded by Percival to approve the Treasurer Report and Minutes 03 26 18 and 04 09 2018. Motion Carried.

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Detkowski, to approve Clarkston Community Historical Society Installation of two Historical Markers one at 71 N Main and TBA (perhaps instead of a tree grate on the northwest side of Main Street). Motion Carried. Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Percival, to approve a new FOIA Procedures and Guidelines with changes. Motion Carried.

2018-2019 Budget status update. We will have a budget meeting on May 3, 2018, time to be determined. We will have a Public Hearing on the 2018-2019 Budget on June 11, then finalize the process on June 25, 2018.

Motion by Catallo, seconded by Wylie, to approve the MITN contract with the City. Motion Carried. Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Wylie, to approve the Passport Parking App Contract with the City. Motion Carried.