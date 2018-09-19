City Council 7-23-18

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

07 23 2018 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Wylie, Reynolds, Kneisc, Detkowski, Catallo, Mayor Percival, Present. Haven, Resigned on 07/20/2018.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Kneisc, to approve the Minutes 06 25 2018 and 07 09 2018 Draft Minutes. Treasurer Report ending 06 30 18. Motion Carried.

Motion by Mayor Percival, Seconded by Reynolds, to approve the appointment of Sue Wylie as Mayor Pro Tem. Motion Carried.

Motion by Mayor Percival, Seconded by Detkowski, to approve the appointment of Sue Wylie as Liaison to the Planning Commission. Motion Carried.

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Reynolds, to approve the release of 18 documents in regards to the Bisio Lawsuit. Jim Tamm explained the City won both the Circuit Court case and the Michigan Court of Appeals case. Bisio has an option to appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court, until August 15, 2018. If the City were to release the documents by the Council at this time, MML could sue the City for Attorney fees and Court costs in the amount in excess of $200,000. There is also a possibility the City would compromise their insurance coverage with MML. Motion Defeated.

Resolved by Catallo, Seconded by Wylie, to approve a payment of $5,000.00 from Parking Meter Fund for sidewalk repair or replacement. Resolution is Adopted.

Resolved by Percival, Seconded by Catallo, for Bid Award to Italia Construction for an amount not to exceed $20,000.00 to replace all 216 broken/damaged sidewalk slabs in the City. Independence Township multi bid safety path and sidewalk repair and found Italia to be the contractor that will be doing their work for several years. Resolution is Adopted.

Resolved by Percival, Seconded by Detkowski, for a bid Award to Brimacomb Landscaping in the amount of $4,500.00 to build a new rock wall, foundation and pathway approach at the Depot Park (Schultz) Bridge. Resolution is Adopted.

Resolved by Percival, Seconded by Wylie, for the approval to Bedrock Landscaping for the expansion of the Depot Park Playground in the amount of $705.00 for 35 yards of playground mulch. Resolution is Adopted.