City Council 8-13-18

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

08 13 2018 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Wylie, Reynolds, Kneisc, Detkowski, Catallo, Mayor Percival, Present.

Approval of Agenda: Motion by Detkowski, Supported by Wylie, to approve the agenda with the change to add a motion to appoint before swearing in of new Council Member, move Schultz motion to after public comments and add Closed session for personnel issues. Motion Carried.

Motion by Percival, Supported by Wylie to appoint Joe Luginski to fill the council vacancy caused by Eric Haven’s resignation. Roll Call: Wylie, Reynolds, Catallo, Detkowski, Percival, Yes. Kneisc, No. Motion Carried. Luginski was sworn in as Council member. Immediately following was the swearing in of Mayor Pro Tem and Planning Commission Liaison, Sue Wylie.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Supported by Detkowski, to approve the Minutes 07 23 2018 Draft Minutes. Treasurer Report ending 07 31 18. The minutes of 07 09 2018 were taken off the agenda, awaiting corrections. Motion Carried.

Motion by Catallo, Supported by Wylie, to table the issue of 2019 CDBG Funds. Motion Carried.

Motion by Percival, Supported by Wylie, to appoint Election Commission Member Jonathan Smith. Motion Carried. Motion by Percival, Supported by Detkowski, to appoint Election Commission Member Joe Luginski. Motion Carried.

Motion by Detkowski, Supported by Reynolds, to rescind the resolution of 04 09 2018 in regards to changing the date the petitions are due to 15 weeks prior to the November Election. Percival, No. Motion Carried.

Resolved by Percival, Seconded by Detkowski, to approve a Bid Award to Shiver Tree Service of $3,000.00 for tree removal. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Percival, Seconded by Wylie to move into Closed Session. Motion Carried.

Motion by Kneics, Supported by Reynolds to adjourn at 9:47 PM. Motion Carried.