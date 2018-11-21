City Council 9-15-18

City of the Village of Clarkston
City Council
Regular Meeting Minutes
09 15 2018 Special Minutes
- Call to Order at 6:00 PM.
- Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call: Kneisc, Reynolds, Wylie, Mayor Percival, Catallo, Detkowski, Present. Luginski Absent.
- Approval of Agenda: Motion by Detkowski, Supported by Kneisc, to approve the agenda. All Aye, Motion Carried.
- Jonathan explained the timeline of our cyber incident. On Tuesday 09-11-18 criminals infected our server with Dharma ransomware. We contacted Oakland County IT Department. They walked us through the process on contacting Michigan State Police and the FBI. The City also used Kivu and McDonald Hopkins to resolve our problem. Last year we bought insurance to cover such an act. This was not a data breach. The files were encrypted with a virus that only they had the key to solve. City was restored by Friday September 14, 2018.
- Resolved by Wylie, Seconded by Catallo, to approve a one time payment to Kivu in the amount of $13,600.00 of which is an expense to the City in the amount of $2,500.00. Roll Call: Percival, Catallo, Reynolds, Detkowski, Kneisc, Wylie, All Yes, Luginski was Absent. Resolution is Adopted.
- Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Wylie, to ratify engagement agreements with Kivu and McDonald Hopkins in regards to this cyber incident. Catallo, Percival, Kneisc, Reynolds, Wylie, Yes, Detkowski, No. Luginski, Absent. Motion Carried.
- Motion by Percival, Supported by Detkowski to adjourn at 6:59 PM. All Aye, Motion Carried.
Respectfully Submitted, Sandy Miller, City Clerk