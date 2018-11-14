City council, 9-24-18

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council

Regular Meeting Minutes

09 24 2018 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Mayor Percival, Catallo, Detkowski, Kneisc, Luginski, Reynolds, Wylie, All Present.

Approval of Agenda: Motion by Percival, Supported by Wylie, to approve the agenda with changes move T Ryan to after City Manager report, Cyber Attack update to after consent agenda, remove sandwich sign, remove motion ticket, remove CDBG. Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Luginski, Supported by Detkowski, to approve the Treasurer Report and Minutes 08/27/2018, with changes, 09/10/2018, with changes and 09/15/2018 Draft Minutes. Motion Carried.

Discussion regarding the Cyber Attack update. Phil Bertolini, Carl Wilson, and Aaron Jones, from Oakland County, gave an overview of the recent City Cyber Attack. They answered questions and made additional comments. The Council thanked the County Team for all their efforts.

Motion by Reynolds, Supported by Wylie, to approve a motion to terminate Tom Ryan with an effective date to coincide with the replacement hiring and appropriate transition period. There was discussion and public input. Motion by Reynolds, Supported by Wylie to rescind the motion.

Discussion on 148 N Main Street. Neil Wallace stated the remaining contamination is not moving or spreading, it is becoming smaller. Jerome Meyer, of Innovative Environmental Solutions presented data showing that the plume is shrinking. Due to the improvement, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has started the process to close the file for this site. Oakland County Road Commission could apply for reimbursement to a State MUSTA Fund, if while working in the road right of way, they ran into any contaminated soil at 5 to 6 feet deep or deeper.

Resolution by Luginski, Supported by Percival, to approve a bid award in the amount of $13,822.20 to PK Contracting for crosswalk and parking striping. $6,500.00 to be taken from 401-901-970.007 and the remaining $7,322.20 will come from parking kiosk road repair. Resolution Adopted.

Motion by Percival, Supported by Wylie to approve string lights in the alley according to what was presented and approved by the Planning Commission on 09/17/2018. Motion Carried.

Motion by Percival, Supported by Kneisc, accept the Planning Commission Recommendation regarding the Draft Master Plan release. Planning Commission is working toward a Mid December completion. Motion Carried.

Motion by Percival, Supported by Kneisc, to postpone Discussion on Friends of Depot Park Help Us Grow Vision Board. Motion Carried.

Motion by Percival, Supported by Kneisc, to approve free parking Saturday 11/24/18 for Small Business Saturday. Motion Carried.