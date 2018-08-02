City hall bids

Clarkston’s Facilities Committee is reviewing its plan to repair and expand city hall after receiving two bids for $485,000 and $700,000.

Earlier this year, they were expecting bids in the $250,000-$300,000 range, said committee member Rich Little at the July 23 City Council meeting.

July 16 was the deadline for bids. The city received three bids, but one was just for signage, Little said.

“It’s still under investigation,” he said. “We have to do something.”

Work would include repairs to the roof and back wall, expanding the building eight feet out the back, adding two rooms and a vehicle bay, improved lighting and security, and public rest rooms.

The committee will return with an update in the next month or so, Little said.

“We’re disappointed but we’ll be back,” he said.