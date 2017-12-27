City Recreation Master Plan

December 15, 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOTICE OF PLAN

AVAILABILITY FOR REVIEW

The City of the Village of Clarkston is seeking public input regarding the Clarkston 2018 – 2022 Recreation Master Plan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires a minimum 30-day public review process as part of the master planning process. The plan will be available for review through January 22, 2018. A formal public hearing regarding the plan will be held at City Hall on Monday, February 12, 2018, as part of the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

A hard copy of the draft master plan is available for review at the City Hall, 375 Depot Street, Clarkston, MI, and at the Clarkston Independence Library, 6495 Clarkston Road. The draft plan is also available online on the City’s website at http://www.villageofclarkston.org or can be directly accessed at http://www.calameo.com/read/0051076733a1bb50c1043http://easttawas.publishpath.com/. For questions or comments, please call the Village (248) 625-1559.