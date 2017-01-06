Claire S. PARKINSON

PARKINSON, Claire S.; of Clarkston, MI & New Smyrna Beach, FL; formerly of Sterling Heights and Waterford; January 1, 2016; age 71; wife of Don for 53 years; mother of Todd Parkinson and Holly (Tim) Negrilla; grandma of Kyle and Robbie; sister of Judith (late Thomas) Ciccoritti; sister in law of Bonnie (late Doug) Parkinson; aunt of Karen (Brian) Kadets and Dean (Shawna) Ciccoritti; preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothea Britton. Claire was a nurse at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and served on the Mercy Hospice Team. She sang in the choir at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Sterling Heights and was a member of the American Business Women’s Association. Memorial Service Saturday, January 14 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com