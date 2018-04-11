Clarkston City Council 1-22-18

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES 01 22 2018

MINUTES SUMMARY

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Percival, Absent Approval of Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Detkowski to approve the agenda. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Catallo, Seconded Detkowski to approve the Treasurer Report and Minutes. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Kneisc to accept the change to Add December 17th to the Council Meeting Dates. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Resolution by Wylie, Seconded by Kneisc for a Budget Amendment to purchase Snow sidewalk equipment in the amount of $2,250.00. Resolution is Defeated.

Resolution by Catallo, Seconded by Wylie to Add $585.00 to 08-28-2017 approval of $9,775.00 from 401901-970.006 to 101-901-980.005 for the Parking Kiosk. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Catallo, Seconded by Wylie to approve the Clarkston Area Lions Club White Cane Week on Friday April 27 and Saturday April 28, 2018. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Catallo to adjourn at 9:05 PM. All Aye, Motion Carried.

For the complete minutes please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248-6251559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org or visit www.villageofclarkston.org