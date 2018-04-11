Clarkston City Council, 1-8-18

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING MINUTES 01 8 2018

MINUTES SUMMARY

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. All Present. Approval of Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Haven, to approve the agenda. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Haven, to approve the Minutes, along with Treasurer Report. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Resolved by Wylie, Seconded by Haven to reissue Bid Award to Traffic and Safety Control Systems in the amount of $10,350.00 for the Parking Kiosk. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Wylie that the parking proposal needs more work and will be postponed until 02 12 2018 for the approval of E Washington Parking Proposal. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Resolution by Kneisc, Seconded by Percival, for Playground improvement of $8,451.00. Ken Ermer, of the Optimist Club made the presentation. This includes purchase of playground equipment and mulch, along with removal of equipment by the City DPW. All Yes. Resolution is Adopted.

Resolution by Percival, Seconded by Wylie, that these financial institutions can be used as depositories for City Funds: Chase Bank, Clarkston State Bank, Oxford Bank, and Oakland County Treasurers Investment Fund according to the Investment Policy and to comply with Act 20 PA 1943. All Yes Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Percival to appoint a committee, with Jonathan Smith and Sue Wylie to prepare and recommend a contract for legal services for city attorney, in accordance with City Charter and State Law, and report back to the council by 04 15 2018. (Council will meet on 04 09 18). Haven, No. Motion Carried

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Percival to have an accountant review SAD 1, 2, 4 and SAD 3, after examination, bring back to Council. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Kneisc, Seconded by Wylie to adjourn at 10:03 PM. All Aye, Motion Carried. For the complete minutes please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248625-1559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org or visit www.villageofclarkston.org