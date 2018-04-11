Clarkston City Council, 11-27-17

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES 11-27 2017

MINUTES SUMMARY

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Wylie Absent. Followed by Swearing in Eric Haven. Approval of Agenda: Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Catallo, to approve the agenda. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Catallo, to approve the Minutes of 10 23 17 and 11 13 2017. Along with Treasurer Report. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Presentation by Rana Emmons of PSLZ LLP on the Financial Report Audit for 2017. The City received an unmodified or clean audit with no disclaimers or exceptions.

Motion by Kneisc, Seconded by Detkowski, to take this item off the agenda as action item. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Catallo, Seconded by Detkowski, to approve Second Read of Ordinance 133.01. This ordinance will be in effect January 1, 2017. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Catallo, Seconded by Percival, for 2018 CDBG Funds of $6,000.00 to be Allocated to Independence Township Transportation program 62 and over and disabled Adults 18 and over to medical appointments, shopping, employment, and senior center to name a few. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Catallo, Seconded by Haven for Tom Ryan to represent the City at the HDC Hearing Thursday December 14, 2017 in Lansing. The Hearing is in regards to 42 W Washington HDC Denial dated 08 29 2017. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Kneisc, Seconded by Detkowski to adjourn at 9:27 PM. All Aye, Motion Carried.

For the complete minutes please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248625-1559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org