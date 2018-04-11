Clarkston City Council, 12-11-17

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES 12 11 2017

SUMMARY MINUTES

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. All Present. Approval of Agenda: Approval of Agenda: Motion my Detkowski, Seconded by Wylie to Approve the Agenda. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Catallo, Seconded by Haven, to approve the Minutes of 11 13 17 and 11 27 2017 Draft Minutes, along with Treasurer Report. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Detkowski, to approve a change in members of the Communication Committee. Remove Jordan Bellant and add Jane Jones. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Wylie, to approve meeting dates for 2018 except for May 28 which is Memorial Day. All Aye, Motion Carried.

CDBG Public Hearing for reprogramming PY 2016 funds of $6,000.00 opened at 8:40 Barb Rollin presented transportation information. Hearing closed at 8:49.

Resolved by Wylie, Supported Detkowski to reprogram PY 2016 CDBG funds Account #732185 to Senior Transportation account 732011. All Yes, Resolution Adopted.

Motion by Percival, Seconded by Wylie to accept the Financial 2016-2017 Audit as presented by Rana Emmons on 11-27-2017. Resolution Adopted.

Motion by Detkowski, Seconded by Wylie to change the seating of council to be alphabetical order. Motion Carried.

Motion by Percival, Seconded by Detkowski to have electrical work done to address the Fire Marshall Citation in the amount of $730.00 by Hutchinson’s Electric. All Yes, Motion Carried.

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Percival to adjourn at 10:34 PM. All Aye, Motion Carried.

For the complete minutes please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248625-1559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org