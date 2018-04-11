Clarkston City Council, 2-26-18

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES 02-26 2018 MINUTES

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Reynolds, Absent Approval of Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Detkowski to approve the agenda. All Aye, Motion Carried. Consent Agenda: Motion by Haven, Seconded by Detkowski to approve the Treasurer Report. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Resolution by Percival, Seconded by Catallo to waive the park fee of $200.00 for Scamp Walk and Roll on May 6, 2018. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Percival for the approval of the City Hall Facility Bid Release Request, Dennis Ritter Presented. There is no cost to put this out to bid. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Health Care Resolution: Resolved by Wylie, Seconded by Kneisc to cover the City’s one full time employee and family (dependents) according to our Policy and Procedures Manual from this time forward with a 70% City and 30% Employee Split. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Catallo, Seconded by Wylie, to approve the American Legion Post 63 Poppy Drive on May 17 through May 19 from 9 AM to 6 PM contingent upon insurance certificate. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Percival, Seconded by Detkowski to adjourn at 9:08 PM. All Aye, Motion Carried.

