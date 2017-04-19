Clarkston City Council, 3-13-17

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council

Regular Meeting Minutes

03 13 2017 Minutes

1. Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Mayor Percival, Catallo, Detkowski, Kneisc, Marsh, Wylie, Present. Haven Absent Approval of Agenda: Motion by Detkowski, Supported by Wylie to approve the agenda with changes to remove Communication Committee Resolution and add new Treasurer Contract. Motion Carried. Motion by Marsh, Supported by Wylie to approve the Treasurer Contract between the City of Clarkston and Gregory Cote. Roll Call: Kneisc, Catallo, Percival, Detkowski, Wylie, Marsh. Resolution is adopted. Gregory was sworn in immediately following. FYI : Clarkston Garden Club Annual Plant Exchange will be on June 3, 2017 at 8 to 10:30 am. Consent Agenda: Motion by Marsh, Supported Catallo to approve the Treasurer Report and Minutes 02 27 2017, and 02 13 2017. Motion Carried. Resolution by Catallo, Supported by Percival, to proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. The City calls upon all citizens, community agencies, organizations, and businesses to increase their participation in our efforts to prevent the abuse of our children. Resolution is Adopted. Parking Discussion: Parking Committee will meet Thursday March 16 at 6:30 PM. Jonathon Smith presented an extensive paid parking proposal. Jonathan was asked to return to Council at a future meeting to address the questions/comments raised by residents and business owners. Motion by Wylie, Supported by Detkowski to approve meeting past 9:00 PM. Motion Carried. Motion by Wylie, Supported by Catallo to adjourn at 9:25 PM. Motion Carried.

Sandy Miller, City Clerk