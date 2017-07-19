Clarkston City Council, 5-22-17

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

05-22 2017 MINUTES

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll

Call: Kneisc, Marsh, Wylie, Haven, Catallo, Mayor

Percival Present . Detkowski Absent. Approval of Agenda:

Motion by Catallo, Supported by Haven, to approve the

agenda. With one change to move item 12 to item 11.

Motion Carried. Consent Agenda: Motion by Haven, Supported

Catallo to approve the Treasurer Report and Minutes

04 10 2017, 04 24 2017, and 05 08 2017. Motion

Carried. City Manager report. Jonathon Smith submitted

a preliminary draft of the budget, and asked to join Oakland

County CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management

Area). Resolution by Marsh, Supported by

Wylie to resolve the rezone request for 42 W Washington

from R2 to VC. Resolution is Defeated. There was a

statement made by Mr. Basinger. He quoted Section

19.06 of the City Zoning Ordinance, which states “An

Application for an amendment to the official Zoning Map

(i.e. a rezoning request) that has been denied shall not be

reconsidered for one (1) year, unless the applicant demonstrates

that conditions have changed.” Resolution by

Marsh, Supported by Catallo to resolve the Denial of

Rezoning request based on the reasons as expressed in

this meeting and in the attached Exhibit A. Resolution

Adopted. Resolution by Haven, Supported by Percival to

waive the fee of the gazebo rental for Oakland County

Shelter Fundraiser, donations of Dog Food, Treats, Toys,

Blankets and towels on the Saturday June 3, 2017. Resolution

Adopted. Resolution by Wylie, Supported by Marsh

to waive the fee of the gazebo rental for Church Service

and Picnic, except for Deposit of $200.00. The Deposit

will be returned 1 week after the event, provided the City

personal determine no clean up is required. No grills are

allowed in the park. Resolution Adopted. Resolution by

Wylie, Supported by Percival to approve the City of

Clarkston Road Closure. Oakland County Sheriff will

close Depot Rd and White Lake Road for the Memorial

Day Parade. Resolution Adopted.Motion by Marsh, Supported

by Wylie to adjourn at 8:29 PM. Motion Carried.

For details and comments contact Sandy Miller, City

Clerk