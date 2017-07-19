Clarkston City Council, 6-12-17

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

06-12 2017 MINUTES

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll

Call: Wylie, Kneisc, Haven, Detkowski, Catallo, Mayor

Percival Present . Marsh, Absent. Approval of Agenda:

Motion by Detkowski, Supported by Wylie, to approve

the agenda. Motion Carried. Consent Agenda: Motion by

Wylie, Supported Detkowski to approve the Treasurer

Report and Minutes 05 08 2017, 05 22 2017. Motion

Carried. Public Hearing open at 7:18 PM to discuss the

proposed budget for 2018. Jonathon gave a presentation

explaining the proposed budget in detail. Public Hearing

closed at 8:16. Thank You to both Chet Pardee and Mark

Gilbert for volunteering their time, on the current Budget.

The final Budget will be presented on the June 26, 2017

Council Meeting. Resolution by Catallo, Supported by

Kneisc to approve the Comcast Local Franchise Agreement.

We will continue with our 5% as the percentage of

gross revenue. Resolution Adopted. Resolution by Catallo,

Supported by Percival to approve the allocation of Smart

Credits for 2018 of $874.00. This Allocation is then turned

over to Independence Township Senior Center to use for

the transportation program. Resolution Adopted. Resolution

by Catallo, Supported by Wylie to approve the Matching

Fund Grant from Oakland County Local Road improvement

matching funds program for years 2017-2018

in the amount of $1820.00. Resolution Adopted. Resolution

by Catallo, Supported by Percival to amend the

General Fund 101, Major Roads Fund 202, Local Roads

Fund 203 FY 2017 Budget to reflect changes necessary

to cover current activity. Resolution Adopted. Motion by

Wylie, Supported by Percival to adjourn at 8:30 PM.

Motion Carried.

Respectfully Submitted, Sandy Miller, City Clerk