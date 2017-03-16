Clarkston grad third in MAC





BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Scott Cousino finished in third place in the 800-meter run at the Mid-American Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships, Feb. 24 and 25 for Central Michigan University.

“I was very happy with it,” said Cousino, a 2013 graduate of Clarkston High School. “It has been quite a journey. I started as a walk-on at Central so I never anticipated getting to this level. It’s a great experience getting the third place and a great accumulation of everything I have done.”

He finished the 800-meter run at 1:54.38 to take third place. He ran the preliminary round the day prior to qualify and finished in fourth place at 1:55.38.

Cousino added those were times he had run before, but the conference meet has a different atmosphere.

“There’s a lot of pressure,” he said. “Being able to step up and doing what I have been doing all season is a big testament to the work I have put in so far this season.”

Cousino also the All Mid-American Conference Commissioner’s Award for athletics and academics.

“It is a tremendous honor,” he said. “It’s not just a reflection on me, but it’s a reflection on my parents, my team and my teammates for helping me get there.”

He is studying sports management and business at CMU and currently has a 3.87 GPA. He will graduate in May.

He explained balancing academics and athletics is a process you have to develop, but he already had the experience in high school to help him for college.

Cousino in in the process in choosing a graduate school to study sports administration.

“It’s just sitting down and making a decision,” he said, adding he has a five year eligibility so he can run if he attend graduate school at CMU, depending on the course load.

“I would like to thank my family and my siblings for helping me along the way,” Cousino added. “They were the inspiration to me and I wouldn’t be here without them.”