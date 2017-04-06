Clarkston School Board OK’s pre-Labor Day start

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

For Clarkston parent Linda Kisabeth, starting the school year before Labor Day spoils prepaid vacation plans.

“I may be one, but I’m sure there’s others out there who are negatively affected,” Kisabeth said at the March 27 Board of Education meeting where the school board voted unanimously to approve the tentative 2017-2018 school calendar, including the early start.

Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock said the flexibility of starting before Labor Day will allow staff professional development time.

“We felt like the transition period in August will ease our students and our staff back and help build a little bit stronger, a little bit more time for teachers to build those relationships and to really get to know students,” Rock said.

On the tentative calendar, school begins Aug. 28 and ends June 8, both half days.

Board members said the decision is better for students.

“As a board, we felt that this is beneficial for our students and it is something that we want to move forward with,” said School Board President Steve Hyer.

Secretary Kelli Horst said she would have preferred more parent input on moving the date and more time to have discussed the issue.

The calendar also includes a half day right before winter break, Friday, Dec. 22, through Monday, Jan. 8. Mid-winter break will be Feb. 19 and 20, and spring break will be Friday, March 30, to Friday, April 6, over Easter.

The calendar is pending Clarkston Education Association (CEA) ratification. The CEA expected to get the results back on Friday, March 31.

Trustee Cheryl McGinnis said the Michigan Legislature is also discussing rescinding the statue for schools to start after Labor Day all together.

“I see this as a positive thing for our students,” McGinnis said. “I understand there are some families who have vacations and stuff planned, and I really appreciate the administration working with those families to make sure those student needs are taken care of. I think that moving forward this is a win-win both for the district and how we have to manage our manpower and the cost of our manpower and what’s good for our kids.”

The state Senate Committee on Education voted for legislation allowing school districts to begin classes before Labor Day, March 28.

“The bill does not change the state’s yearly requirement of 180 school days; it would just allow school districts the freedom to create a schedule that best meets their needs,” said state Sen. Marty Knollenberg, the bill’s sponsor.

Under current state law, school districts can’t begin classes before Labor Day weekend, unless, like Clarkston, they get a waiver. Senate Bill 271 would modify the law to allow schools to open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in August, allowing schools to start before Labor Day weekend, but also maintaining the section prohibiting classes on Monday or Friday in August.

The bills have been referred back to the full Senate for consideration.