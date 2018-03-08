Clarkston skiers heat up the slopes

BY CATHERINE OSBORN

Special to The Clarkston News

The warm weather followed the Clarkston ski teams to Boyne Mountain as they competed in the MHSAA Division 1 State Finals on Feb. 26.

The weekend leading up to the finals at Boyne Mountain was filled with rain and warm weather, both the boys and girls ski team managed to battle their way to sixth and fifth place finishes, respectively.

Race day had challenging and icy snow conditions in the morning, but the bright sun and warm weather deteriorated the snow into a slushy mix for the afternoon, leading to carnage throughout the field. However, hosting schools Clarkston and Bloomfield Hills worked tirelessly to ensure the race continued safely.

In the end, Marquette emerged victorious winning both the boys and girls state championships.

Seniors Katie Bayley and Max Wiedemann both medaled in Slalom for Clarkston, with Bayley finishing eighth place and Wiedemann finishing fifth place.

Freshman Hunter Hambrick finished just outside of the medals, skiing his way to a 12th place finish in Slalom.

After a rough start to the race found the girls team in eighth place in the morning Giant Slalom race, they fought their way to a fourth place in Slalom. They finished for fifth place overall. The Lady Wolves managed the best finish of the three teams representing the Pine Knob Division.

“This year was my first state finals and being able to be there with the whole team was incredible,” said junior Annika Karlstrom. “I’m so proud and grateful to have such amazing teammates. The experience up north was exciting but also full of nerves and a drive to perform well. I definitely won’t forget it and I’m hoping we’ll make it back next year.”

In addition to Bayley’s eighth place finish, two Lady Wolves finished in the top 30 in Slalom, with Allison Osborn in 24th and Megan Ford in 27th.

“I am so happy to have been a part of the girls ski team this year. We accomplished so much and I am proud of how we finished at states. It was a great experience to be a part of such a hard working team”, said junior Megan Ford.

While the boys had high hopes going into the race, a combination of injuries and falls resulted in a less than stellar day for the Wolves as they ended in sixth place overall.

“Attending and hosting the MHSAA Division 1 Ski Finals is one of my favorite events to attend, watching our student athletes perform at such a high level,” added Jeff Kosin, athletic director. “I am extremely proud of their individual and team accomplishments this year as they continue to chase a state championship. As an athletic director, I am very lucky to have Coach Michael Foyteck and Coach John Sych on staff putting the time and effort into pushing these athletes to be the best they possibly can.”