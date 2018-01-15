Clarkston superintendent resigns

Clarkston School Board President Elizabeth Egan released a letter announcing the sudden resignation of Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock, effective immediately:

January 15, 2018

Dear Clarkston Community Schools parents,

Last week, Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock voluntarily notified the Board of Education of a relationship he had with a recent Clarkston High School graduate that he characterized as inappropriate. He indicated that the relationship started as a friendship and became inappropriate only after the now 19-year-old graduated. Dr. Rock felt the nature of this relationship compromised his ability to effectively serve as superintendent of schools. During a special board meeting last night, the board accepted Dr. Rock’s resignation, effective immediately.

This is difficult and deeply troubling news, and we wish to reassure the Clarkston community that student safety and well being is, and will remain, our top priority. The immediate focus of Clarkston Community Schools is to support the young woman involved. As such, the Board of Education has initiated a full and complete outside investigation and we will share findings as appropriate, while also respecting our former student’s privacy.

During last night’s special board meeting, the board also hired Deputy Superintendent Shawn Ryan to serve as Interim Superintendent of Schools, effective immediately. Mr. Ryan is a longtime Clarkston resident who has worked in Clarkston Schools for 22 years, and has served as deputy superintendent for seven years. His strong relationships with Clarkton residents and his ability to “roll up his sleeves” and work tirelessly for Clarkston kids make him instrumental in passing a $76 million bond, and overseeing the resulting projects.

We are confident that Mr. Ryan will work diligently in the weeks and months ahead to restore the trust of our students, parents, faculty, staff, and community. We are grateful for his clear-headed, steadfast leadership, and firmly believe that under his guidance, we can begin to move forward as a community and work together to continue our long-standing commitment to student well-being, growth, and success in Clarkston.

Mr. Ryan and members of the Board of Education will be visiting each building in the coming weeks to speak with parents and answer any questions you may have. The district is currently working out a schedule of parent meetings, and will inform you of those dates as soon as possible. If you have questions in the meantime, please contact us at 248-623-5454.

We appreciate your patience, support, and understanding as this developing situation unfolds.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Egan

Clarkston Community Schools Board President