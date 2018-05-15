Clarkston’s Gotta Have Art!

BY BRENDA DOMINICK

Clarkston News Staff Writer

It was tough call at The 10th Annual Imagine That! Teen Art Show on Wednesday night, March 22, sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

A variety of vibrant, dramatic, and elaborate artwork filled the hallway of the Clarkston Independence District Library, created by teens from across the district.

Victoria “Tori” Knieper, a Clarkston Junior High student, won second place in the 8th/9th Division for her amazingly creative and dramatic “Fly Without Wings.”

“I thought it was a cool idea to make a metaphor with my piece,” Knieper said. “I actually write fiction a lot and that’s one of my characters,” referring to the character Angel.

Knieper has written poetry which has been published in Kids Standard magazine.

The goal of the show was to give students in grades 6-12 the opportunity to showcase their artwork, gain recognition, and empower them as valued members of our community. Each year, prizes are awarded to students for artwork submitted in various categories and every artist who participates in the show received a certificate of participation and a special treat. This year, there were 97 pieces to showcase this year and 16 prizes to award.

Alexa Lalejini, Youth and Teen Services librarian, was the director of the event. Prior to the event, three judges cast their votes: Corey Gott, owner of Corey Gott Design; Leanna Haun, Picasso’s Grapevine; and Mary Himburg, Library Board secretary and coordinator of the Thursday Painters.

Additionally, several attendees came to the art show to show their support and to cast their vote for their favorite art pieces. Prizes were awarded at the end of the night and each participant received an Imagine That! green tote bag.

Juried Competition Winners

Best Drawing- Kylie Jenner by Sam Moyet

Best Painting- Unity by Brandi Johnson

Best 3D- Radical Beauty by Faith Waight

Best Digital- Gray Atmosphere by Kaley Moyet

Winners by Popular Vote

6/7th Grade

1st Place- Mystical Morning by Rebekah Wilson

2nd Place- Bobcat Dreams by Anna Reineck

3rd Place- Pure Beauty by Miracle Lopez

8th/9th Grade

1st Place- Kylie Jenner by Sam Moyet

2nd Place- Fly Without Wings by Victoria Knieper

3rd Place- Where Music Can Take You by Melody Lebert

10th/11th Grade1st Place -Thad (My Host Brother) by Hanna Tran

2nd Place -Hand Gestures by Carter Schmidt

3rd Place -White Wedding by Bailey Schroeder

12th Grade1st Place – Jon Bellion by Angela DeSantis

2nd Place – Flower Wheel by Ellie Arnold

3rd Place – Unity by Brandi Johnson

Chris Schweda, Rainforest Café assistant general manager, and Amber Clayton, dining room manager, provided snacks and refreshments. Rainforest Café’s mascot Cha Cha The Tree Frog was also on hand, portrayed by intern Julia Scribner.

Independence TV was also at the library to capture the event. Watch the televised podcast https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eju8SuxGMJ4