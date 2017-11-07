Classic fairy tale on stage

Notre Dame Prep presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Nov. 16-19.

The 100 cast and crew members in the musical include students from Clarkston, Faith Knill as the Fairy Godmother; Alex Cousins, Prince Topher; Brooke Bandy, Lady Beatrice; and Brendan Weaver, Knight. Additional cast, crew and pit orchestra members include Michael Porter, Eric Connop, Clare Hampel, Brooke Kelly, Elizabeth Hunt, Brendan Kelly, Joanna Riss, Lucas Husch and Grace Mersino.

Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 16-18 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Avondale High School Performing Arts Center, 2800 Waukegan Street, Auburn Hills. Check showtix4u.com.

Children are invited to wear prince and princess costumes at princess “Meet and Greets” after each show.