Claus in Clarkston

Santa Claus, AKA Steve Percival of Clarkston, got an early look at downtown, Monday afternoon, stopping in local shops and businesses for pictures and season’s greetings. He’ll be back with many of his friends this weekend for the Holiday Lights Parade down Main Street, in addition to whatever he has planned for Christmas in a few weeks. The parade starts at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Clarkston Renaissance High School parking lot, heads up Main Street to Miller Road, ending at Calvary Lutheran Church. Photo by Phil Custodio