Hidden Lakes is collecting coats for Lighthouse North through Jan. 31.

Drop off new or gently used coats at the apartment leasing center, 5800 Deep Woods Drive, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Site manager Kassia Bailey and Stephanie Linton, marketing coordinator for Dart Properties, kicked off the coat drive on Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Day and Day of Service. They will drop off the coats at Lighthouse.

“It’s a great way to get the community involved and help Lighthouse of Oakland County,” Linton said.

Call 248-620-2960 for information.