Code of Ordinances, 7-25-17

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That a regular meeting

held on July 25, 2017, the Charter Township of Independence

Board of Trustees approved a First Reading of an

amendment to the Township’s Code of Ordinances and

scheduled a Second Reading of the amendment at a

regular meeting to be held on August 8, 2017 to consider

adoption of the ordinance as follows:

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ORDINANCE # 2017-TBD

PREAMBLE

The Charter Township of Independence has determined

it is appropriate and necessary for the health,

safety and welfare of the citizens of the Township to

amend Chapter 30, Offenses, of the Code of ordinances,

Charter Township of Independence, Oakland County,

Michigan, by repealing Article III, Offenses Against Persons,

Section 30-62, Harassment, and adding a new

Section 30-62 entitled Stalking and Harassment and to

provide penalties for violation thereof. Therefore,

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ORDAINS FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE TOWNSHIP

CODE:

Section 1. SHORT TITLE.

This Ordinance shall be known as and may be cited

as the “Stalking and Harassment” Ordinance.

Section 2. AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 30.

Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances, Charter Township

of Independence is hereby amended by repealing

Article III (Offenses Against Persons) Section 30-62

and adding a new Section 30-62, which shall read as

follows:

Section 30-62 Stalking and Harassment; Misdemeanor

a. Definitions

As used in this Section, the following words and phrases

shall have the meanings set forth herein.

1. “Course of Conduct” means a pattern of conduct

composed of a series of 2 or more separate noncontinuous

acts evidencing a continuity of purpose.

2. “Emotional distress” means significant mental suffering

or distress that may, but does not necessarily,

require medical or other professional treatment or

counseling.

3. “Stalking” means a willful course of conduct involving

repeated or continuing harassment of another

individual that would cause a reasonable person to

feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened,

harassed, or molested and that actually causes the

victim to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened,

harassed, or molested.

4. “Unconsented contact” means any contact with another

individual that is initiated or continued without

that individual’s consent or in disregard of that

individual’s expressed desire that the contact be

avoided or discontinued. Unconsented contact includes,

but is not limited to, any of the following:

a. Following or appearing within the sight of that

individual.

b. Approaching or confronting that individual in a

public place or on private property.

c. Appearing at that individual’s workplace or residence.

d. Entering onto or remaining on property owned,

leased, or occupied by that individual.

e. Contacting that individual by telephone.

f . Sending mail or electronic communications to that

individual.

g. Placing an object on, or delivering an object to,

property owned, leased, or occupied by that individual.

h. Striking, shoving, kicking, or otherwise touching

a person or subjecting a person to physical contact.

5. “Harassment” means conduct directed toward a victim

that includes, but is not limited to, repeated or

continuing unconsented contact that would cause a

reasonable individual to suffer emotional distress

and that actually causes the victim to suffer emotional

distress. Harassment does not include constitutionally

protected activity or conduct that serves a

legitimate purpose.

6. “Victim” means an individual who is the target of a

willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing

harassment.

b. A person who engages in stalking or harassment is

guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment

for not more than 93 days or a fine of not more

than $500, or both.

c. In a prosecution for a violation of this section, evidence

that the defendant continued to engage in a

course of conduct involving repeated unconsented

contact with the victim after having been requested

by the victim to discontinue the same or a different

form of unconsented contact, and to refrain from

any further unconsented contact with the victim,

gives rise to a rebuttable presumption that the continuation

of the course of conduct caused the victim

to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened,

harassed, or molested.

d. A criminal penalty provided for under this Section

may be imposed in addition to any penalty that may

be imposed by Township Ordinance for any other

criminal offense arising from the same conduct or

for any contempt of court arising from the same

conduct.

Nothing in this Ordinance shall be construed to limit

the remedies available to the Township in the event

of a violation of this Ordinance.

State law reference MCL 750.411h, as amended.

Section 3. BALANCE OF ORDINANCE REMAINS IN

EFFECT.

Chapter 30 Article III of the Independence Code of Ordinances

is hereby affirmed and remains in full force and

effect, except as specifically modified herein.

Section 4. SEVERABILITY.

If any Section, subsection, clause, phrase or portions of

this ordinance is for any reason held invalid or unconstitutional

by any court of competent jurisdiction, such

portion shall be deemed a separate, distinct and independent

portion of this ordinance and such holding shall not

affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 5. SAVINGS.

All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing,

acquired or incurred at the time this Ordinance takes

effect, are saved and may be consummated according

to the law in force when they were commenced.

Section 6. REPEALER.

All ordinances or parts of ordinances, or Sections of the

Charter Township of Independence Code of Ordinances

in conflict with this Ordinance are repealed only to the

extent necessary to give this Ordinance full force and

effect.

Section 7. NOTICE TO BE PUBLISHED.

The Township Clerk for the Charter Township of Independence

shall publish this ordinance in the manner required

by MCL 42.22

Section 8. EFFECTIVE DATE.

The Ordinance shall be effective upon publication in the

manner prescribed by law.

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Clerk of the Charter Township of Independence

Introduced:July 25, 2017

Published: August 2, 2017