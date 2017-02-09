Cold comes knocking

It was so close, but so far away. I could see it. I could feel it in my hands. I just couldn’t get to it.

I mentally called to it, to come to me. But alas, the tissue box stayed on the dresser as the near-to-sleep baby laid in my arms in the reclining chair.

My nose continued to itch. I knew it was going to start running any moment. I gave the box one more chance before I sighed and with baby in tow I got out of the chair and walked to the box.

Seeking revenge I took two tissues out. It would one day be void of any tissues like the other boxes in the house.

I have been struck by a cold. Stuffy nose, coughing. I thought I had conquered it. I drank my Throat Coat tea and drank orange juice when my throat became sore last week.

I blame the weather changing from 20 degrees up to 50 degrees back down to freezing temperatures. While I am used to the variety in Michigan I must have missed a step and gotten sick.

Maybe it was my hat being missing in action that week.

Now I am armed with tissues and cough drops. Physically I have low energy but mentally I feel inspired to unpack boxes surrounding me in the office.

I always noticed more things needing to be done when I am wearing illness-colored-glasses. I look forward to when I am 100 percent healthy and I wake up full of energy and ready to conquer the world.

With low energy, I wouldn’t mind conquering Netflix and a new tissue box waiting in the closet. I am new to Netflix. Prior I had been watching DVDs but what a glorious feeling of not having to go out and buy a TV series. I can binge watch. Right now I am rotating between Friends, How I Met Your Mother and Bones – either at night or when my son, Jonathan has fallen asleep on me.

Originally I had planned to write about health. I was going to write about the next round with Nuview Nutrition.

Instead I am covering my nose as my whole body jumps from the four consecutive sneezes – I am a big sneezer. The plan comes at a good time. I feel more motivated to eat healther when I am sick.

Plus, my appetite is pretty low and I’m not craving anything but tea and sleep with the hopes of our 13-month-old will sleep through the night (since he also has a runny nose and a cough. No fever.)