We are fortunate to have known and loved Colleen Anne Rivenburgh, who passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 27th. Colleen was 51, she was an amazing mother to Kyle and Kelley and a loving wife and partner to Mike, and a companion to her adoring pets: Bebe, Ollie-Butt, Stella-Bear, Oscar and Milo. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her mother Sharon, her father Terry and the late Robert William Carlson; her siblings, Chris, Cindy, Marci, Debbie & Jenny and a wonderful extended family, many of whom she was able to visit during her recent trips to Texas & Florida. Colleen loved, support, guided and reassured many others; she was a “surrogate” mother for so many family friends and supported the under privileged and those in need. Colleen was an inspiration and guiding light to all of us. Colleen loved her birthplace, Texas and her back yard sanctuary in Clarkston, Michigan.

We will forever remember all of her amazing and unique qualities. Colleen will be greatly missed. A memorial mass will be held at Noon, Friday, April 6, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Clarkston, MI.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Colleen’s honor to:

U of M Transplant Center, Ann Arbor; https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/212753

The Friendship Clubhouse through Hope Network

175 N Groesbeck Hwy, Mt Clemens, MI 48043

https://hopenetwork.org/hope-network-foundation/donate/

We will celebrate her life with friends and family at the Clarkston house this summer surrounded by the flowers and pool which she loved so very much.