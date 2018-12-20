Colleen J. KANOUS

KANOUS, Colleen J. (Kelley) – of Burton, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5199 Richfield Road, Flint, Michigan; Fr. Francis Faraci celebrant. Colleen will lie in state at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Rd., Davison , where the family will receive visitors from 4 – 8 PM on Friday. There will be a time of sharing at 7 PM. Visitation at the church will be 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass. Cremation will take place following the Mass. Colleen will be buried alongside loved ones in Davison Cemetery.

Colleen was born in Flint, MI on November 10, 1932 to the late Michael Leo and Lue Raynea Kelley. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1950. She earned her nursing degree from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Saginaw, MI, graduating in 1953. She retired from her nursing career at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1991.

On September 12, 1953, Colleen married her high school sweetheart, Robert F. Kanous. They were married nearly 50 years at the time of his death in 2003. Robert and Colleen raised six children together. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Theresa; grandson, Christopher Crawshaw and sister, Helen Cavanaugh.

She is survived by her children, Stephen, Marilynne (Al) Giguere, David (Mary), Thomas (Theresa) and Gerald (Cindy); 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, C.B. Kelley; sister, Kathleen Clark; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Please share your thoughts with the family at www.allenfuneralhomeinc.com.