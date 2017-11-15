Comedy of family errors with CVP

Clarkston Village Players brings the engagingly humorous play “Mornings at Seven” to Depot Theater, opening this weekend.

The lives of four sisters, Cora, Ida, Esther, and Arry, are inextricably intertwined, when into the fray comes Myrtle Brown, perpetually engaged to Ida’s son Homer. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest, which sends Homer’s father, Carl, into one of his “spells.”

Performance dates are Nov. 17-19, 24-26, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1-2. Call 248-425-5842.