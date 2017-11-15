Comedy of family errors with CVP

From left, Jim Pike (Carl), Sara Sanger (Ida), Debbie Kramer (Myrtle), Michael Bell (Homer), Lois Keel (Aaronetta), David Kramer (Theodore), Cynthia Haaseth (Cora), Kay Lewis (Esther), and Phil Custodio (David) in the Clarkston Village Players’ show “Mornings at Seven.” Photo provided

Clarkston Village Players brings the engagingly humorous play “Mornings at Seven” to Depot Theater, opening this weekend.
The lives of four sisters, Cora, Ida, Esther, and Arry, are inextricably intertwined, when into the fray comes Myrtle Brown, perpetually engaged to Ida’s son Homer. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest, which sends Homer’s father, Carl, into one of his “spells.”
Performance dates are Nov. 17-19, 24-26, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1-2. Call 248-425-5842.

 

