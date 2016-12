Carolers gather for the first Community Sing, Dec. 14, at the Honcho restaurant. Photo by Ilze Lucero

Clarkston Cultural Arts Council (CCAC) organized the first Community Sing, Dec. 14.

While fire pits were lit up, the arctic blast sent the shivering singers inside and the carolers filled the Honcho coffee house corner with their voices, singing various Christmas songs.

CCAC has scheduled two more Community Sing events, on Jan. 11 at The Gateway and Feb. 8 at The Clarkston Conservatory of Music.