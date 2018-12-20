Community group comes up with new plan for city hall

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

A renovated, expanded city hall is back on track, sparked by a new community initiative.

“We’ve been working on this project for about 4-5 months,” said local builder Sam Moraco, who is teaming up with Clarkston teachers Jeff Peariso and Steve Wyckoff, local architect Jerome Carter, and others. “We’ve done this before – it would be like what we did in Independence Township with the senior center,”

With an estimated total cost of $297,500, the project would add eight feet to the north side of the Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall for DPW office and shop, 32-foot-10-inch-by-23-foot-5-inch DPW garage added to the west side and new roof, siding, trim, and paint.

City Council voted 7-0 at a special meeting, Monday, to approve up to $7,500 for construction drawings.

“When I heard about this project, it really made me smile. It’s building bridges in our community,” said Mayor Eric Haven. “It could help us regain the idea of a village. It reminds me of barn raising, where everyone participated – I’d love to see that restored here.

The plans includes converting an existing garage bay to a 688-square-foot meeting room. The main entrance would lead to a new windowed reception desk and a locked door for security. The women’s bathroom would be converted to a unisex bathroom open 24-7 to the public, and the men’s bathroom would be converted into a unisex restroom for the office.

Construction costs are estimated at $260,000; along with grading, pavement, and other work, $30,000.

With a down payment of $67,500 out of Clarkston’s $249,000 fund balance, the city would be left to finance about $230,000, which could be paid off with a monthly payment of $1,455 for 20 years, 4.5 percent interest, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Once complete, the city would no longer have to pay $700 a month in offsite storage for records and equipment, or $160 for portable toilets in Depot Park, so the net monthly increase would be $595, Smith said.

In 2016, City Council considered $1,600 a month about right for that year’s city hall renovation plan – that’s how much the city paid a month for its old DPW building at 3 E. Church Street.

Bids came in that year much higher than expected and the city faced a total cost of more than $600,000 before council pulled the plug on the project.

The new version of the project was designed by Carter, who drew the original plans for city hall 42 years ago.

“We used materials that were state of the art for the day,” Carter said.

Decades later, the building is now full of woodpecker holes, roof leaks, and mice in the ceiling. The building also has handicap-access issues and is too small for crowded meetings, Smith said.

“Some parts of the wall, you can literally push your fingers through,” he said.

The building needs $48,000 in work, one way or the other, he said.

That work includes repairing exterior walls, $17,000; replace roof and damaged sheathing, $18,500; and new security entrance and foyer, $12,500, he said.

The community effort would include work by construction tech students from Clarkston Community Schools, which would lower labor costs and provide training for students, Smith said.

“It’s a win win for all of us,” he said.

The program has about 40 students in grades 9-11, working on restoration projects around the community including the Bailey House and Sashabaw Presbyterian Church, Wyckoff said.

“They’re young and they’re excited but they know where to put a nail,” he said. “It’s going to be done right. It’s going to benefit everybody.”

Moraco will also reach out to local suppliers and businesses for help with deals and discounts.

The usual procedure is to seek at least three bids for projects, but the Charter allows City Council to waive that requirement, Smith said.

“We’re asking for that override,” he said. “This is a unique proposal. It involves the community coming together.”

If given final approval, Moraco would lead the project with Carter as architect. Labor and supply contracts would be signed early next year, with work from early spring until the end of the school year.

Council member Scott Reynolds said the cost will probably end up higher as details are worked out, but is worth pursuing.

“It sounds interesting enough to want to learn more about it,” Reynolds said. “This is within our wheelhouse. I think it’s doable.”

Council member Sue Wylie said voting for the drawings means the council is looking to complete the project.

“Not just to take a look at the plans and decide later – it means we want to go with this,” Wylie said.

Council member David Marsh thanked the group for their initiative.

“The Facilities Committee, for over four years now, has been working to try and figure this out,” Marsh said. “You’ve figured this out on your own time.”

Residents in the audience also supported the idea.

“It’s a real opportunity to bring the village together, an opportunity for citizens to make some donations,” said Don Frayer.

“We’re dealing with locals. The last thing they’ll do is burn us, they live in the community,” said Tom Lowrie. “It’s a good opportunity. I’d hate to see it slip through our fingers.”

“The idea of this being a community based project is really wonderful,” said Sharron Catallo. “My great hope is you finally get storage – employees don’t have access to the information we have.”