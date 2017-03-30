Community puts on parade for champs





BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Once the Clarkston Wolves had their state trophy in hand, community leaders sprang into action to organize a parade for the team in less than half a week.

Festivities are set to begin at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 29, at Depot Park with a pep rally. The parade will head up Holcomb Road, take a right onto Washington Street, then the alley behind The Clarkston News building, and back to Depot Park.

Officials from City of the Village of Clarkston and Independence Township offices and DPWs, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Township Fire Department, Clarkston Community Schools, and Clarkston Retailers Group met Monday afternoon to hammer out the details.

“The township, village, schools, the rest of the community have the opportunity to work together and celebrate our kids – it’s important we take it,” said Mayor Steven Percival.

“That’s what this community is all about,” said Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock. “It’s what we do. It’s great to see the community so supportive of the kids.”

Downtown businesses are eager to show their support, said Peg Roth, Clarkston Retailers Group.

“I spoke to four businesses and asked what they thought, and they said it’s a wonderful thing to do for the community,” Roth said.

“I think it’s tremendous, what you’re doing,” said Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Independence substation commander, who remembers playing against Fife when a student at Lake Orion High. “This is fantastic.”

Planners decided to avoid disrupting traffic on M-15. They also looked into marching to the St. Dan’s parking lot on Holcomb, but the church was booked with afternoon activities.

“We’re super excited for the Wolves,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith. “We wanted to recognize their great accomplishment, and pulled this together rather quickly.”

Participants include the high school marching band, robotics team, youth basketball teams, Leadership students, fire department ladder truck, and sheriff’s vehicles, with the American Legion Color Guard leading the way and the championship team at the end, in the place of honor.

Parents and well-wishers are encouraged to line the route to cheer on the team, then gather at the park for remarks by local dignitaries and celebration at the gazebo.