Connie Jean HAWKS (Fredricks)

HAWKS (Fredricks), Connie Jean; of Clarkston formerly of Benton Harbor and Coloma; passed on to eternal life, January 27, 2018. Connie was born May 23, 1948 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Arthur and Elsie (Radke) Fredricks. Connie graduated from Coloma High School in 1966. Connie married Dale Arthur Hawks, Sr. on July 15, 1967. They moved to Clarkston, Michigan in 1970 where they raised their three children and still live today.

Connie will be remembered for the love and patience she had for her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the slot machines at various casinos, and often she was very lucky. Connie also enjoyed watching Family Feud, other game shows and Blue Bloods. Her hobbies include collecting chicken knick knacks, spoons and toy monkeys. She took pride in her garden in Clarkston and enjoyed fishing at the “lake cottage” in Harrison. In her younger days she enjoyed bowling, playing softball and was active in her children’s lives as a cub scout den mother, girl scout troop leader, little league coach and boy scout fundraiser chairman and treasurer. Connie retired from Grand Blanc Printing in 2008 as a Bindery Supervisor.

Connie is survived by her husband Dale of 50 years; three children Jeannie Hawks of Clarkston, Dale (Roxie) Hawks of Mt. Pleasant and Neil (Kathy) Hawks of Dacula, GA. Six grandchildren Alissa (fiancé Logan Roth), Danielle, Zachary, Imani, Donovan and Julius. One great grandchild Rhiannon. Connie is also survived by her brothers and sisters Larry (Mary Jane) Fredricks, Robert Fredricks, Richey Losevs, Dale Fredricks, Walt (Nancy) Fredricks and Julie Ticknor. Also survived by sister in law Margaret Fredricks, the late Judy (John) McCormick, Elaine (Bill) Sanford and many nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Richard, Arthur, Jr. and Donald.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Michigan, P.O. Box 795, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48804-0795. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com