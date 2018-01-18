Council passes on downtown parking proposals

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

City Council tabled a list of parking proposals for E. Washington Street, east of Buffalo in downtown Clarkston.

“We’re trying to find some sort of happy balance,” said Council member Rick Detkowski, who made a motion to approve the recommendations at the Jan. 8 meeting. “In its present state, it’s a disaster.”

Proposals included removing all permit parking from the Main and Washington street city-owned lot; designating 16 spaces on E. Washington as permit-parking only, five for businesses and 11 for residents; charge a fee for business permits, given on first-come-first-served basis, no charge for residents; immediately post “permit parking only” signs at the beginning of the street, noting a $100 fine for violations; immediately step up no-parking-on-street rules on E. Washington Street; and propose stone pillars, possibly crowdfunded, as beautification and natural deterrent to traffic. No parking spots were proposed for inside the cul de sac at the end of the road.

“There are no funds for paving and graveling E. Washington – this to bridge that gap,” said Detkowski, also a member of the city Parking Committee.

Council member Scott Reynolds, who lives on E. Washington, said residents need all the parking spots, and questioned the timing of the proposals.

“It was an emergency in May; in January it’s kind of a joke,” Reynolds said.

The changes are needed because drivers are parking on the pavement of the street, making it too narrow, Detkowski said.

“The proposal is to get public parking off of that street,” he said.

City engineer Gary Tressel said E. Washington is too narrow to meet American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standards when cars park on the street.

Reynolds said the city was established in early 1900s and complied with the standards of the time.

“Why are we trying to comply with a standard from 2017?” he asked.

Mayor Steve Percival said they can’t implement the parking plan during winter.

“We’re not plowing the grass – we’re not tearing anything up in the wintertime,” Percival said.

He asked if they could make the available spots permit-only just for residents.

“We could make it permit parking now, the spaces in front of houses. Leave it the way it is, make it all permits, and be done with it,” Percival said.

The mayor said they should discuss graveling easement spaces in the spring to create more parking.

“The DPW has equipment now to do the work less expensively,” he said. “Do we want to recapture that area – I want to maximize as much parking there, while being considerate to residents’ needs.”

Council member Sharron Catallo, who lives on Church Street, said permit parking would set a precedent.

“The spaces next to my house, should that be permit parking,” Catallo asked. “We’re doing something, we’re not really sure how it would turn out. It’s our property anyhow.”

The spaces in question along E. Washington are in the city-owned easement.

Council member Sue Wylie called for Percival to open up the meeting to public comment.

“I would love to hear how E. Washington people feel about it,” Wylie said.

Percival said the public has opportunities for comment at the beginnings and ends of meetings.

“People go to the committee meetings to voice their opinions. Now it’s on the agenda for us to act on it,” he said, before relenting and accepting public comment during the discussion.

Carol Eberhardt said the permit-parking proposal does not make sense.

“I don’t want to have to coordinate with neighbors to have a birthday party,” said Eberhardt, who already has a “special permit” for two parking spaces in front of her house.

Joel Hoffman said the city is better with everyone looking to park.

“The problem is, they must be in the right of way, not on the street,” Hoffman said. “You can’t resolve it with permit parking. You just have to take back the right of way.”

Neil Hoxsie said they have to resolve the complete problem.

“Not put permit parking on our street. That doesn’t make sense to me,” Hoxsie said.

Detkowski said the committee will review the proposals and he will bring the issue back in February.