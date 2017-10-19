Council votes to limit mayor

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Clarkston City Council approved first reading of a revised ordinance to appoint members of the Historic District Commission.

According to the revision, members “shall be nominated by any council member and confirmed by a majority vote of the legislative body serving. A member may be removed from the Historic District Commission pursuant to Section 4.21 of the City Charter.”

The revision was approved, 5-1. Council member Susan Wylie voted “no.”

The effort to revise the Chapter 152 of the city Municipal Code was prompted when Mayor Steven Percival, following current ordinance which says “(HDC) members shall be appointed by the mayor,” appointed members without a vote of the council.

Council member Sharron Catallo, Clarkston mayor from 1992 to 2008, said council used to vote on HDC appointments.

“That’s the way it’s always been done,” Catallo said. “The fact is we’ve always done this, we’ve always voted on everyone brought forward.”

Council member David Marsh supported the revision to protect the community from a rogue mayor who could pack HDC with people who want to dismantle the city.

“A mayor could come in and destroy the community in certain aspects,” Marsh said. “It’s not personal. It makes sense.”

The mayor’s appointments “exposed potential for abuse of power,” said Council member Jason Kneisc. “This isn’t the way we should do things.”

Cara Catallo, who served on HDC until this year when she was not reappointed by Percival, said the city acted in a de facto manner regarding commission appointments when the mayor would allow the council to vote on HDC appointments.

“In no way was it breaking the law,” said Cara, Sharron’s daughter. “Some would say we should continue to act in a de facto way.”

Local business owner Ed Adler, speaking during public comment, said “gentlemen’s agreements” are a problem.

“If you have an ordinance, enforce it. If you don’t like it, change it. A gentlemen’s agreement is not the ordinance,” Adler said.

Percival said his appointments were based on merit, independence, and a desire to protect the city from lawsuits.

“The new mayor was elected to follow the law as written, that’s it,” he said.”I am doing what I was elected to do. We don’t change the Constitution every time we get a new president and we don’t change the charter just because we have a new mayor.”

Second reading and approval could happen at the Oct. 23 meeting, then enacted 20 days after.

Another proposed amendment, “members may be nominated by the mayor and appointed by a majority vote of the legislative body serving,” was rejected in a 4-3 vote. Catallo, Kneisc, Marsh, and Council member Eric Haven voted against it. Voting “yes” were Percival, Wylie, and Council member Rick Detkowski.

Mayor wants better meeting manners

Speaking during public comment, Mayor Steven Percival called for improved decorum regarding city business.

“I will not put up with people spreading immature gossip in order to blacken the eyes of officials,” Percival said at the Oct. 9 City Council meeting.

Rumors are flying about the mayor, city council members, and committee members looking to “close down Main Street and turn it into Lake Orion,” Percival said.

“We do not want to turn into anything other than maintain our charm,” he said. “Do not go around bad mouthing this council to visitors to the city – the last thing I want is to become Lake Orion or any other city. I want to protect our city, period.”