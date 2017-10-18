Counterfeiter

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Independence Substation is seeking information on a suspect who has been passing counterfeit currency at businesses throughout Independence Township.

The suspect has been targeting small businesses and food stores during early afternoon hours. In these incidents, he posed as a customer and made small purchases, usually under $10 in value. He proceeds to pay with counterfeit $100 bills and receives change in return. The $100 bills used in these counterfeiting incidents have all had the same serial number of LB20968909Q.

The Subway restaurants at 5930 Sashabaw and 7743 Sashabaw have been targeted in addition to Fuzzy’s Pet Supply at 6535 Sashabaw. All three incidents have occurred within the last two weeks.

The suspect involved is described as an African American male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He has a thin, tall build and is approximately 6’5” in height. He has short dark hair and a mustache.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying any additional suspicious incidents or sightings to the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center at 248-858-4911. Contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest and you can remain anonymous.