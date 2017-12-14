Crunch time for Christmas packages

Adam Kozlowski, U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, makes his rounds downtown. Photo by Phil Custodio

Time’s running out for mailing Chirstmas presents to loved ones, and Clarkston Post Office is stepping up to help.

“The Postal Service is well prepared to meet our customers’ needs during the holiday season,” said Clarkston’s Postmaster Denise Owen. “We ask customers expecting a package to please turn on their porch light so our letter carriers can deliver safely.”

Clarkston Postal Store will be open on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., kicking off what the Postal Service predicts will be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the season.

To deliver by Christmas, suggested mail-by dates include Dec. 14 for USPS Retail Ground; Dec. 16, First Class Packages up to 15.99 ounces; Dec. 19, First Class Mail, including greeting cards; Dec. 20, Priority Mail; and Dec. 22, Priority Mail Express.

Clarkston carriers have been delivering 5,500-7,500 parcels per day to residents customers since Thanksgiving.

Nearly 3 billion pieces of First Class Mail, including greeting cards, will be processed and delivered this week, and about 15 billion pieces of mail, including more than 850 million packages, will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, according to USPS.

Visit usps.com/holidaynews to get the full list of deadlines, pricing and shipping tips.

– Phil Custodio