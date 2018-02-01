Currie brings the heat

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Taylor Currie reached up to the rim and put the basketball through, boosting the No. 1 ranked Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team last Thursday during their win over West Bloomfield, 61-48.

Currie finished the night leading with 29 points, scoring 15 in the second half.

“He did a good job off the boards and scoring,” said Dan Fife, head coach. “He had a lot of good looks. His height was the difference. His play was the difference. Sometimes it’s just getting him started, getting him a basket when he starts getting his confidence. Then, he is good.”

The Wolves were the first to score within the first 15 seconds off a basket from senior Nick Wells.

Moments later West Bloomfield’s Donavan Moore tied the score with two points for his team.

The Wolves battled a tough defense from their visitors but it didn’t stop them as they went on a 8-point run with baskets coming from seniors Foster Loyer, CJ Robinson and Wells to break the tie.

The Lakers put six points on the board but it wasn’t enough to close the gap as Currie scored his first basket of the night and Loyer put five points on the board which included a field goal.

Tre Harvey finished the first quarter scoring for West Bloomfield with one minute to go to finish the quarter, 17-11.

Wells got the scoring going again in the second stanza with his two points. Currie scored the next four baskets for Clarkston as the Lakers closed in.

With three minutes to go, West Bloomfield scored on on field goal and a basket for five points, closing the Wolves lead to three points, 29-26.

Currie found an opportunity to score as the Lakers guards were outside the parameter and he moved inside to put in his two points with 1:08 to go.

Loyer worked his way around Trebon Mosley, stepping to the left and throwing the ball in for three points seconds before the half closed, 33-28.

Currie led with 29 points and had 15 rebounds and five blocks.

Fife added he has seen improvement and growth from him this season including Currie’s understanding of the game and knowing how much harder he needs to play.

“He has a year experience and had a great state tournament game last year,” he said. “He is just building on it.”

Loyer scored 17 points as Robinson had nine points and Wells had six points.

The Wolves (11-2, 5-0 OAA Red) opened the week against Hazel Park.

“They are a good team so we will see,” Fife said. “It will be a good game.”

They are back home on Friday as they host Bloomfield Hills, who they defeated Jan. 3, 62-35. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.