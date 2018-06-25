D. David PEMENT

PEMENT, D. David; of Clarkston formerly of Pontiac; June 22, 2018; age 71; father of Brian Pement, Jackie (David) Holt & Scott Pement; grandpa of Derek (Kathryn) & Devan Holt, Sean (Sarah) Pellett, Zachary Cresswell, Aaron, Nicholas & Sydney Pement; great grandpa of Kinley; brother of Isleta (Vince) Wehner, Minola (Michael) Casullo & Brian “Phil” (Talli Sargent) Pement; uncle of Alana Casullo. Dave served in the U.S. Navy and retired as Lieutenant Oakland County Sherriff’s Dept. Friends may visit Tuesday 3:00-9:00 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Cemetery Service with military honors Thursday 9:00 am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Micops.org. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome. com