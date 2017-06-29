D. Truman HAMMETT

HAMMETT, D. Truman of Oxford, formerly of Clarkston; June 29, 2017; age 79. He is survived by his fiancé Sharon Emmerson; father of Bret (Karen) Hammett, Ginny Gerbino, Karen (Joe) Quirk, Sally (Dave) Swenson; step-father of Michael Jameson, Matt (Karen) Jameson; grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 4; brother of Marbara Childress and the late Barbara Navarre; Preceded in death by his first wife Manitta Foster and his second wife Carol Hammett. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Truman will be remembered as a loving father and a great friend to many and for his exceptional golfing, flower gardens, fixing things and his Christmas fudge. He was the Greens Superintendent for The Fountains Golf Course. Friends may visit Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Thursday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Beaumont Hospice or the Clarkston Eagles. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.