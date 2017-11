Dan D. MacLENNAN

MacLENNAN, Dan D.; of Clarkston formerly of Alpena; November 24, 2017; age 84; preceded in death by his wife Elaine; father of Karen (Matt) Jameson, David (Teresa) MacLennan & Nancy (Joe) Loe; grandpa of Jennifer, Hanna, Colin, Trevor, Joe “L.J.”; great grandpa of Eli; brother of Jean Tiffany, Ann Waldera & Allan MacLennan. Dan served in the U.S. Army & retired as an inspector for Oakland County. He enjoyed working with Clarkston Jr High students with photography, playing shuffleboard & performing as a bagpiper. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service Wednesday 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Alpena. Memorials may be made American Heart Assn of MI.

