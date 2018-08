Daniel Ray Craven

Daniel Ray “Dan” Craven September 13th 1946 Clarkston, Michigan – August 15th 2018 Milwaukie, Oregon Daniel “Dan” Craven passed away suddenly on August 15th, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. Dan is survived by life partner, Leslie Hursfall, son Chad Craven whom he shared with former spouse Betty-Ann Craven, sister Darlene Malek and husband John Malek, brother John Craven and wife Susan Craven, sister Sue Lanpher and husband Dan Lanpher and grandchildren Grace and Carter Craven and Berit, Brayden, Sophia and Mateas Methven. Dan is preceded in death by this parents John and Evelyn Craven and youngest sibling Jennifer-Lynne. Visitation will start at 11:30am followed by a service at 12:30pm Friday August 24, 2018 at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, 5929 S. Main St, Clarkston, MI 48346. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or to Ducks Unlimited. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com