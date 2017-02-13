Daniel Scott JANKOVICH

JANKOVICH, Daniel Scott; February 12, 2017; age 47; loved son of George & Carol; dear brother of David (Debra) Jankovich and JoAnna (John) Ferry; uncle of JohnAlex, Jenna, Joseph, Adam & Ryan. He will also be missed by his caregivers at Davison Lake Group Home and Oxford Living Skills Day Program. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church on Saturday, February 18th at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit directly at the church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davison Lake Group Home. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com