Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen awards

Daughters of the American Revolution, Clarkston’s Sashabaw Plains Chapter, awarded five Good Citizen awards in February to high school seniors in northern Oakland County. The DAR Good Citizen’s Award recognizes dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Meagan Ruggirello was the awardee from Clarkston High School. She is a leader in the CHS Leadership Program, on the Executive Board, swim team, CHS Dance Team and enjoys going on mission trips with her church youth group. Her future plans are to study medicine and make an impact on today’s society.

Megan Lesperance attends Holly High School and is the President of the Executive Board at school. Her grades have been recognized on the honor roll her entire high school career. She is on the Holly High School tennis team and she volunteers at a retirement community. Lesperance plans a career in Criminal Justice or Elementary Education.

Rachel Learman attends Lake Fenton High School and maintains a 4.0 grade point average. She takes college prep courses, is active in the band and theatre as well as the National Honor Society. She participates in service activities through her church and is enthusiastic about the Good Citizen competition because she values leadership “to stand up against injustice or stand down for the sake of peace.”

Emily Buckly attends Linden High School where she is the Student Council President and is involved in many school clubs. She is on a community planning committee for events in Linden. Buckly tutors and mentors younger students and is a summer school assistant instructor. In 2017, she received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for 750 hours of volunteer service in one year.

Amanda Miner attends Our Lady of the Lakes Parish School where she is the President of the Recycling Club, Varsity Track and Field Co- Captain and the school coordinator for the Red Cross Blood Drive. She volunteers at a homeless shelter, sponsors a 17 year-old girl in India and plans to attend Michigan State University in the fall. Miner is also a helicopter student pilot and has plans to get her pilot’s license.

The Good Citizen Award is open to high school seniors. Ruggirello is the 38th Clarkston student to receive the award. Paula Parker Blanchard, former First Lady, was the first Clarkston student to receive the award in 1962.

More information on the DAR Good Citizen Award is available at dar.org.

– Joette Kunse