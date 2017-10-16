David Downey MARTINDALE

MARTINDALE, David Downey; of Clarkston, formerly of Troy; October 13, 2017; age 68. Loving husband of Beverly for 47 years. Father of Chris (Stefanie) Martindale and Amy (Rusty) Rush. Grandpa of Natalie, Ryan, Jason, Collin and Kyle. Brother of Chuck (Ronnie) Martindale and George Martindale. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bonnie Martindale. David loved boating, golfing, basketball and bowling. He was a member of the Poor Man’s Yacht Club, where he spent his weekends on Lake St. Clair. Friends may visit Thursday 4-8 pm, Oct. 19th at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Service Friday 10 am, Oct. 20th at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s charity of your choice. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com